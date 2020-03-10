Engineers demand incentives

LAHORE :A professional body representing engineers has demanded the government incentives like allowance on a par with employees of provincial governments for engineers working in federal departments.

The demand was raised in a meeting of Federal Association of Government Engineers (FAGE), representing employees working with departments like Lesco, Mepco, NTDC, Fesco, GSP, NTC, Wapda, M/o planning, M/o information, petroleum division and power division and others.

The participants unanimously demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan take notice of the discrimination among similar qualification holders in the provincial and federal governments, and grant technical allowance at the rate of 1.5 times the basic salary in line with Punjab and KP governments and remove the disparity. The association members said that they would launch country-wide protest sit-in in the federal capital if their demands were not met.