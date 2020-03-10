UHS launches BS in four disciplines

LAHORE:The University of Health Sciences (UHS) has launched undergraduate programmes in four disciplines on its Jinnah campus at Kala Shah Kaku.

The programmes include four-year Bachelor of Science (BS) in biomedical science, public health, and human genetics and molecular biology, and five-year Doctor of Physical Therapy. Spreading over eight semesters, each BS programme would have 20-40 students annually who have passed intermediate examinations, UHS Vice Chancellor Prof Javed Akram told newsmen here on Monday after an orientation ceremony for newly admitted students and their parents here at UHS Jinnah campus.

“Every year more than 80,000 candidates appear in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test with a dream to become a doctor. However, these admissions have become very competitive over the years and only around 3,000 are able to get admission to a public sector medical or dental college. The rest are left with no chance but to go for admissions to private sector medical colleges which charge hefty fee ranging from Rs900,000 to Rs1 million annually. These undergraduate courses are meant for those bright students who cannot afford heavy fees of private colleges,” said Prof Javed Akram while adding that these programmes would produce trained and qualified technologists, having gross knowledge of basic subjects as well as ample practical skills in their fields.

BS programme director Prof Shagufta Khaliq said biomedical sciences course at the UHS would give the students a firm grounding in a range of science subjects forming the basis of medicine and its related fields.

UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, Controller of Examinations Dr Saqib Mehmood, Treasurer Baqi bin Hanif and senior faculty attended the ceremony.

PU Web TV: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Monday inaugurated test transmission of Punjab University Web television. In this regards, a ceremony was organised at Hameed Nizami Hall of the PU Institute of Communication Studies (ICS). Renowned senior teacher of journalism Prof Dr Mehdi Hassan, Director ICS Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, senior journalists, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Niaz Ahmad said there were high hopes associated with PU Web TV. He said PU Web TV would become the best training institute for the students of journalism and others who wanted to join media. He said PU Web TV would become a reliable source of information and it would broadcast facts based on truth. He said PU Web TV would also provide guidelines on national and international issues. He congratulated Prof Dr Noshina Saleem, Assistant Prof Seemab Bukhari, Public Relations Officer Khuram Shahzad and team members on successfully launching PU Web TV just in four days and met a difficult challenge. He also announced constructing second floor on the building of ICS as it was being upgraded in Faculty of Media and Communication Studies. He also announced Rs 100,000 prize for the pioneer team of PU Web TV.

seminar: A seminar “Women Entrepreneurship: Opportunities and Challenges” in connection with International Women Day was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) here on Monday. MPA Sadia Sohail Rana presided over the concluding session of the seminar while Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Masood Rabbani and guest speakers from public and private sectors highlighted the role of women in entrepreneurship for the development of our society.