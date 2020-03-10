Reply sought on closure of PMDC office gate

LAHORE:The Lahore High Court on Monday took notice of closure of central office of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) and sought a reply from the federal government on the matter.

Justice Ayesha A Malik instructed a deputy attorney general to ask the government as to who was the responsible to open the locked office of the PMDC. The judge was hearing petitions by several students of private medical colleges challenging the readmission policy by the Punjab government and University of Health Sciences (UHS).

To a question about the role of the PMDC, the law officer stated that the office of the regulatory body remained closed since a decision came from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) striking down the establishment of Pakistan Medical Commission, which had replaced the council.

He said the record of the old admission policy was not available due to the closure of the council’s main office in Islamabad. Justice Malik expressed serious concern over the affairs and directed the law officer to come up with clear answer from the government as to who will unlock the locks of the PMDC office. The judge also directed the law officer to present on next hearing a copy of the IHC decision.

Meanwhile, the judge extended the stay against transferring of the students of the private medical colleges under the readmission policy. The hearing was adjourned until March 10. Previously, the counsel representing the students argued before the court that the petitioners got admissions to different private medical & dental colleges and started their studies for session 2019-20. He said the provincial government and the UHS later introduced readmission policy on the pretext of violation of merit in the admissions. He said the university claimed to have received complaints from the students affected by the admission policy of Pakistan Medical & Dental Council (PMDC) under which the candidates were to choose three colleges at the most in their “order of preference”.

The counsel said the government decided to seek fresh “order of preference” for all private medical & dental colleges of the province. He argued that the readmission policy would disturb the students’ education and would ruin their career. He asked the court to set aside the impugned policy and order the UHS and the government to sustain admissions of the petitioners made under the PMDC policy.