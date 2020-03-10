close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Three found dead in house

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2020

Three people including two women were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Baghbanpura police limits here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Waqas, 35, Razia, 34, ‘wife’ of Waqas and Mustafira Kaleem, 15, daughter of M Kaleem of Ahmad Town. Police responded to an emergency call and collected forensic evidence. Police found no marks of torture or bullet injury on the bodies. The cause of their death could not be ascertained. The incident created panic in the locality. —Correspondent

Latest News

More From Lahore