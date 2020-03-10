Three found dead in house

Three people including two women were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Baghbanpura police limits here on Monday. Police removed the bodies to morgue. The victims have been identified as Waqas, 35, Razia, 34, ‘wife’ of Waqas and Mustafira Kaleem, 15, daughter of M Kaleem of Ahmad Town. Police responded to an emergency call and collected forensic evidence. Police found no marks of torture or bullet injury on the bodies. The cause of their death could not be ascertained. The incident created panic in the locality. —Correspondent