Kamoke College professor shot dead

LAHORE:Professor of Government Degree College Kamoke, Gujranwala was shot dead by some unidentified assailants in the Shahdra Town police limits here on Monday.

Police removed the body to morgue. The victim was identified as Syed Zulfiqar Shah, 45. Police said unidentified assailants approached him and after an exchange of harsh words they opened fire at him. As a result, he received injuries and died on the spot.

Syed Zulfiqar Shah was a professor at Government Degree College Kamoke, Gujranwala. He was on his way home after morning walk when he was attacked. He sustained two bullet injuries and died on way to hospital.

suicide: A 30-year-old woman committed suicide by swallowing poisonous pills in the Chung police limits here on Monday. Police removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The victim identified as Shamim took poisonous pills over unknown issue due to which her condition went critical. She was rushed to Jinnah Hospital where she died.

hit to death: A 17-year-old boy was hit to death by a train when he was trying to cross a railway line in the Shahdra police limits here on Monday.

The victim yet to be identified was on a bike. He was trying to cross the railway line when a train hit him. As a result, he received multiple injuries and died on the spot. Rescue 1122 reached the scene and shifted the body to morgue.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 951 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these RTCs, six people died, whereas 1,037 were injured. Out of this, 645 people seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 392 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, reducing the burden of hospitals.

Nominated: Punjab Safe Cities Authority Chief Operating Officer DIG Akbar Nasir Khan has been nominated as member of Judicial Environmental Commission here Monday. On the directive of Lahore High Court, COO Akbar Nasir Khan has been nominated as a member of the Judicial Environmental Commission.

Moreover, Lahore High Court ordered to set up a commission to tackle environmental pollution caused by traffic in the provincial metropolitan. The court also directed the Judicial Environment Commission to include a member from the police force.