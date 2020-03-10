Moonis Elahi for huge cut in POL prices

LAHORE:Pakistan Muslim League-Q central leader and MNA Moonis Elahi has demanded significant reduction in petrol and diesel prices instead of traditional reduction. In a statement on Monday, he said that oil prices had been reduced up to 30 per cent at international level, now our government should also reduce oil prices for people worried over price hike. He said this reduction should not be just nominal rather significant reduction be made in oil products prices in order to provide full relief to the people so that their pains are reduced considerably.