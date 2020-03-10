Use of helmet has reduced cases of head injury: minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said head injury cases involving motorcycle accidents have reduced due to increase in the use of helmet.

The minister said this while presiding over the second three-day KEMU conference on Emergency Medicines at the King Edward Medical University here on Monday. The minister welcomed the foreign guests and thanked them for coming to Lahore to attend the event. She said such events can be very helpful for the students. “We have a large number of motorcycle riders in cities. As a result of accidents, mostly we face cases of head injuries. We have offered special facilitation for such patients to traffic officials. The King Edward Medical University has lived up to its tradition of organizing conferences on key issues,” the minister said. Dr Yasmin Rashid said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar new health reforms have been introduced in Punjab. About six million families in Punjab have been given Sehat Insaf Cards. When we took over, around 50pc positions of doctors were lying vacant in the department and we have ensured new hiring. We are also trying to create a conducive environment for health professionals. VC KEMU Professor Khalid Masood Gondal said that doctors must provide the best possible treatment to patients in the first hour known as Golden Hour. He said new Training Sessions on these lines have been initiated for students. He also thanked Dr Yasmin Rashid for her support in the provision of funds for Girls Hostel at the KEMU. CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan that Mayo Hospital has the largest emergency in Punjab and around 9,000 patients avail free treatment facilities at the Hospital. He further said all essential medicines for emergency are available at the Hospital. Vice-Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, VC Services Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmood Ayaz, Professor Yar Mohammad, Professor Farid, Prof Ijazul Hassan and a number of foreign visitors were present.