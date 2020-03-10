10 food points sealed in PFA raids

LAHORE:Following the directions of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its grand operation against adulterators and counterfeiters.

Food safety teams visited hundreds of eateries, general stores, departmental stores, meat shops, paan shops and other food points. The purpose of the inspection was to ensure the provision of healthy, safe and adulteration-free food in Punjab. This was informed by PFA Director General Irfan Memon.

A team has sealed Imran Traders in Sialkot for selling substandard carbonated drinks and failing to produce receipts. The authority has recovered 3,393-litre drinks from the spot including 774 litre Coca-Cola, 828 litre sprite, 834 litre Mountain Dew, 126 litre 7 Up and 831 litre Mirinda. In another raid, food team sealed Nayyab Khan Spices over proved contamination in spices and incomplete labelling.

In Rawalpindi, food authority has raided Sheikh Abdul Qayyum and sealed it due to selling tainted spices. The raiding team has confiscated 25kg mixed spices, 113kg chaat masala and 48kg substandard chilli. PFA Jhelum team shut down a food point over poor cleanliness arrangements and continues violation of laws.

LGH seminar: Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Al-fareed Zafar has said it is vital to create awareness among women that they should go for in time treatment, especially in pregnancy.

He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar on "saving kidneys in pregnancy" held under the aegis of Nefrology Department LGH where medical experts, senior doctors and medical students were present in a large number.

Addressing the seminar, medical experts said kidneys could fail during pregnancy due to infection in urine owing to less use of water. They said failure of kidneys could be dangerous for the baby to take birth so women should not delay in medical check-up. They stressed walk and exercise for women during pregnancy.

They said pregnant women should consult with urologists and keep on their check-up regularly. Prof Azaz Mand, Prof Tahir Shafi, Prof Anis, Prof Waqar, Prof Hafiz Ijaz, Prof Matin, Prof Muhammad Nazir, Prof Ghiyas-Un-Nabi Tayyab, Prof Farhat Naz, Prof Tayyab, Prof. Farooq Afzal, MS Dr Mahmood Saluhuddin and Dr Orangzaib addressed the seminar.

PU walk: Punjab University (PU) Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad has launched “Greens to Orchards Programme” under which 100,000 fruit trees will be planted in the university. In this regard, a walk was organised from PU Institute of Education and Research to Institute of Chemical Engineering here on Monday. Prof Niaz Ahmad led the walk while Pro VC Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, faculty members, administrative officers, employees and a large number of students wearing green and white dresses participated in the walk.