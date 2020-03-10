‘Ban imposed on face mask hoarding, profiteering’

LAHORE:The Punjab Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department on Monday told the Lahore High Court that the government had imposed a ban on hoarding and profiteering from surgical face masks in the wake of their demands following the coronavirus disease.

In a written reply submitted to the court, the department said the provincial government also imposed a ban on personal protective equipment throughout the province for a period of two months. It said FIRs were being registered against the hoarders and profiteers under Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act 1977 and other laws.

About public awareness campaign, the reply said the secretary of the department widely circulated preventive measures for coronavirus epidemic and that wearing the masks was not necessary for healthy people through social, electronic and print media. It said the surgical masks were available on controlled rates at 833 pharmacies in the province.

After going through the reply, Chief Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh asked a government law officer whether the advertisements had been run on television for the awareness of the public. However, the law officer said running advertisements on television channels was costly for the government. He asked the court to order all private television channels to run ten-minute public service message on coronavirus.

At this, the chief justice issued a notice to Pemra. The CJ was hearing a petition by Judicial Activism Panel’s chairman Advocate Azhar Siddique against unavailability of surgical masks in market due to coronavirus. The petition also questioned overpricing and shortage of life saving drugs at the government hospitals.

About the issue of price, a report by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) said recommendations of drug pricing committee will be forwarded to ministry of national health services regulations & coordination for onward submission before the federal cabinet.

After approval by the cabinet maximum retail prices will be notified in official gazette, said the report.