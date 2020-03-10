NdcTech, Temenos to collaborate

KARACHI: NdcTech, an award winning partner and Temenos (the world’s #1 banking software) have joined hands for the success of Pakistan’s first Digital Conference 2020, being organised on April 15, 2020, as a gold sponsor, a statement said on Monday.

The conference is being organised by AMFCO Technologies in collaboration with IBA-CICT as academic partner and ISACA Karachi Chapter as supporting body, it added.

NdcTech has been leading the digital transformations in Pakistan’s financial sector for over 20 years by offering unmatched services and innovation in the areas of banking and non-banking financial institutes.

The Temenos is a global leader in digital financial services providing state-of-the-art omni-channel mobile and digital banking applications, underpinned by market leading core banking with comprehensive fraud management, payments, and analytics systems.

Over 3,000 firms across the globe, including 41 of the world’s top 50 banks, rely on Temenos to process the client interactions and daily transactions of more than 500 million banking customers, it added.