Monetary policy on 17th

KARACHI: The Monetary Policy Committee of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will meet on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 to decide about the monetary policy, a statement issued by the central bank said. Later, the SBP will issue the monetary policy statement through a press release on the same day, it added.
