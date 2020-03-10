Louvre restricts entry

PARIS: The Louvre said Monday it was restricting entry to the world’s most visited museum, as concerts were cancelled across France because of the new coronavirus.

Only people who have already reserved a ticket online, or those who normally benefit from free entry, will be allowed into the Paris landmark, the Louvre said. The restriction comes after the vast museum was forced to close for two days last week when staff refused to work over health fears.

Pop concerts across the country were postponed or hung in the balance after the government banned public gatherings of more than 1,000 people late Sunday.

The final show in Madonna’s "Madame X" tour at the Grand Rex in Paris on Wednesday was among those in doubt. The Paris Philharmonie -- the biggest classic music venue in the French capital -- said it was cancelling all events in its main 2,400-seat auditorium until further notice, starting with Monday’s concert by Greek-Russian conductor Teodor Currentzis.

Paris Saint-Germain was ordered to play Wednesday’s home Champions League tie against German club Borussia Dortmund behind closed doors. Theatre and opera managers in the city were meeting Monday to decide how to react to the ban, with several venues including the Paris Opera well above the 1,000-place limit. In Lyon, France’s third largest city, concerts by Simple Minds and a string of French rappers have already been postponed.