US virus cases pass 500

LOS ANGELES: The number of US coronavirus cases soared past 500 on Sunday, including two further deaths, as California braced for the arrival of infected cruise ship passengers and saw a major tennis event canceled.

The surge came as President Donald Trump defended his administration’s "perfectly coordinated" response to the epidemic, after heavy criticism over health cuts and strategic blunders that have failed to stem its rapid spread.

Some 30 US states have been hit by the novel coronavirus, with Oregon the latest to declare an emergency, and 60 million people in California and New York are under crisis measures. A Johns Hopkins tally put the number of confirmed US cases at 554 by Sunday evening, with newly diagnosed patients in states including Pennsylvania, Illinois, Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey.

The Grand Princess, with 21 confirmed coronavirus infections among 3,500 people on board, is due to dock in nearby Oakland on Monday. The operation to move passengers ashore will take two to three days, said Governor Gavin Newsom.