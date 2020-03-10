Foreign cricketers enjoying PSL stint

KARACHI: Foreign cricketers in all HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 teams have been enjoying cricket in Pakistan. The players have enjoyed tremendous support in the hugely competitive league where every run scored and wicket taken has to be properly earned by the players due to the high quality of talent available in each squad.

Sultans’ all-rounder Moeen Ali has felt the excitement of the HBL PSL, especially in his side’s hometown Multan. “The atmosphere in Multan on all game days was unbelievable. You could clearly sense the passion the people have for their team and the game,” said Moeen Ali. “We were particularly moved by the hospitality, love and support offered by the people of Multan who took ownership of the team and we are grateful to them for their incredible hospitality.

“With regards to the facilities, the stadium in Multan is one of the most beautiful in the world and the pitches there were perfect for T20 cricket, offering something both for the batsmen and the bowlers. We saw good quality cricket there, hopefully in the next year we will play all our home games in Multan,” said Moeen.

Second-placed Zalmi have had a mixed run in the tournament. The team, however, continues to ride on a popularity wave across the country, receiving frenzied support in Karachi, Multan, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

English batsman Liam Livingstone is looking forward to the challenge of the all-to-play-for last week of the group stage under captain Wahab Riaz. “Last few weeks have been crucial and it feels like we are gaining momentum at the right end of the tournament. You want to peak towards the end of the tournament, not at the start,” Livingstone said.

“So far, Wahab has been very good and it is a seamless transition from Daren Sammy (as captain). Wahab is a very relaxed character who has total confidence in his skill so he can lead from the front.

“The crowds have been excellent, most games have been packed and the support we have received from the Zalmi fans has been excellent. There is always a sea of yellow wherever we play, especially at Pindi where the atmosphere has been incredible. Hopefully that carries on for the rest of the tournament and fingers crossed for the play-offs,” said Livingstone, a right-handed batsman.

Islamabad United, currently third on the table, have an uphill qualification task as they have just one group game left (versus Karachi Kings, March 14). A win might not be enough for them to ensure their progress as they might have to rely on other results.

Islamabad’s fast bowler Dale Steyn is thoroughly enjoying his return to Pakistan for the first time since 2007. Steyn praised the untiring efforts of the Pindi Cricket Stadium ground staff, who put relentless efforts to get the games under way at the venue despite a heavy rain-laden last week.

“I’ve really enjoyed being back. The people have been so welcoming, I can just see it in their faces that they’ve missed having teams come play cricket here and are so excited by the presence of all the overseas players,” Steyn said.

“The ground staff in Pindi was exceptional, getting us on the park with all this rain and allowing the fans to enjoy some cricket has been world-class. Hopefully we can repay the fans of Islamabad back with a good win in Karachi and possibly set us up for the finals,” said Steyn.

Lahore Qalandars have come alive with back-to-back wins against Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings. The victories have propelled them to the fifth spot. Batsman Ben Dunk has played an integral role in Lahore’s turnaround with 99 not out and 93 in two of their three victories.

“The crowd at the Gaddafi Stadium has been absolutely fantastic,” said Dunk whose 23 sixes are so far the most by any batsman in the HBL PSL 2020. “With the tournament becoming even more exciting, the support for the teams, in fact the whole event, has grown manifolds with spectators getting even more impassioned about the game.

“The spectators at the Gaddafi Stadium have convinced me that at least in Lahore there is just one team to play for. I am really looking forward to the rest of the event, as we will give it our absolute all to ensure qualification in the play-offs, especially since two of the play-off games are in Lahore including the final. Qalandars in the final will make for an unbelievable atmosphere,” said Dunk, who has become a superstar in Lahore.

Defending champions Gladiators are enduring a slump and are at the risk of elimination before the play-off stage. Currently at the bottom of the table, Gladiators need to win both their remaining games (against Multan Sultans on March 11 and Karachi Kings on March 15) to stand a chance of securing a top-four spot.

Their batsman Shane Watson will have a crucial role to play if Gladiators are to get over the line in the last two group games. Watson has termed the HBL PSL in Pakistan an “amazing experience. It’s been amazing to play at all four venues in Pakistan. The stadiums in Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan were filled to their capacities by passionate spectators. This is what the HBL PSL should be all about, inspiring the next generation to take up the game of cricket,” said Watson.