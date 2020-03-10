Talha says he can win medal at 2024 Olympics with govt support

KARACHI: Pakistan’s promising weightlifter Talha Talib on Monday said if the government constantly supported him for four years he could not only qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics but also win a medal there.

“Yes, the support of the state is a must. I have been constantly performing and am quite young but I am not getting any support,” Talha told ‘The News’ in an interview.

“Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) and the federation backed me, but it is the state support that is very important. If state starts backing me from today I guarantee you that I will not only qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics but will also win a medal,” said Talha, who is 20 and has been performing in international circuit. He recently claimed three golds in the 67 kilogramme competition of the 6th International Solidarity weightlifting championship in Tashkent. The event served as qualifiers for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talha secured gold in snatch by lifting 142 kilogramme weight. He also claimed gold in clean and jerk with a weight of 162kg. And the 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist also took gold in total with an aggregate weight of 304kg. As many as 40 countries featured in that event.

But he is not happy as no body recognises his performance. “I took three golds but no one even asked me. There is no support,” Talha said. “It takes time to grow. I have been working hard and know that I am raising my performance gradually,” he added.

Talha, from Gujranwala, is the son of Islam Natiq, a former powerlifting Asian medallist, who trains him at home. His younger brother Bilal Talib is also a weightlifter. He is just 15 and is looking forward to feature in the junior category of the National Championship to be held in Lahore next month.

Talha’s father has purchased equipment for his sons. “I love my country and am working for its prestige but there should be some motivation,” the weightlifter stressed.

“You know we train in the open even in winter. And right from the start of training until the end our fingers remain numb. There should be solid infrastructure for weightlifting. It is the responsibility of the government,” said Talha.

He said that he has sacrificed his education for the sake of his country. “Sometimes, I get frustrated but my father, who is also my coach, motivates me,” Talha said. “My father has passion for the game; we are lucky to have him,” Talha said.

After winning three gold medals in Tashkent, Talha was eyeing a medal in the Asian Championships scheduled to be held in Uzbekistan but that event was postponed a few days ago because of coronavirus.

“Yes, it’s a setback but athletes’ health is more important,” Talha said. “It was the last event before Tokyo Olympics. Let’s see how Pakistan Weightlifting Federation (PWF) plans for the future,” Talha said. He said he is training hard for the next month’s National Championship in Lahore.