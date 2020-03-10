Liton, Soumya star as Bangladesh thrash Zimbabwe

DHAKA: Soumya Sarkar and Liton Das struck half-centuries to empower Bangladesh to a 48-run win in the first Twenty20 International of a two-match series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka on Monday.

Batting first after being put into bat, Bangladesh posted 200-3 with Soumya hitting an unbeaten 62 off 32 balls, his second T20 50 and the career best, as in-form Liton made 59 off 39 balls to entertain the home crowd at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Liton set the platform for Bangladesh’s highest-ever Twenty20 score against Zimbabwe with a 92-run opening stand with Tamim Iqbal, who made 41 off 33 balls. Sikandar Raza, Chris Mpofu and debutant Wesley Madhevere claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Zimbabwe got of to a disappointing start with top order falling cheaply to leave them 38-3 in the power play. The Bangladesh bowlers kept taking wickets in succession to dent Zimbabwe further leaving them 152 all out in their mammoth chase of 201.

Some of their batsman got starts but failed to convert it into big scores.Opener TS Kamunhukamwe top-scored with 28 along with 4 fours and a six and Sean Williams also scored 20 runs but they failed to put big partnerships in the demanding chase of 201 with tail-enders also notching 20 odd runs but for no rescue as senior players badly failed.

While left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman and Aminal Haque were the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets each.Bangaldesh’s Soumya Sarkar was declared the man of the match for his 62 runs as Bangladesh leads the two-match series 1-0.

Zimbabwe won toss

Bangladesh

Tamim Iqbal c Williams b Madhevere 41

Liton Das lbw b Sikandar 59

Soumya Sarkar not out 62

†Mushfiqur c Williams b Mpofu 17

*Mahmudullah not out 14

Extras (lb 2, nb 1, w 4) 7

Total (3 wickets, 20 Overs) 200

Did not bat: Mahedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-92 , 2-106 , 3-146

Bowling: Sikandar 4-0-31-1, Mumba 2-0-24-0, Tiripano 4-0-39-0, Mpofu 4-0-58-1, Madhevere 2-0-15-1, Williams 4-0-31-0

Zimbabwe

TS Kamunhukamwe c Liton b Aminul 28

BRM Taylor c Soumya b Shafiul 1

CR Ervine lbw b Mustafizur 8

W Madhevere run out 4

*SC Williams c Soumya b Aminul 20

Sikandar Raza c Mushfiqur b Afif 10

†R Mutumbami c Liton b Mustafizur 20

CT Mutombodzi c Mustafizur b Aminul 2

DT Tiripano b Saifuddin 20

CT Mumba c Liton b Mustafizur 25

CB Mpofu not out 2

Extras (lb 1, w 11) 12

Total (all out, 19 Overs) 152

Fall: 1-11, 2-30, 3-37, 4-69, 5-69, 6-83, 7-100, 8-107, 9-130 10-152

Bowling: Mustafizur 4-0-32-3, Shafiul 3-0-19-1, Saifuddin 3-0-19-1, Mahedi 4-0-29-0, Aminul 3-0-34-3, Afif 2-0-18-1

Result: Bangladesh won by 48 runs

Man of the Match: Somuya Sarkar (BD)

T20 Debut: Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Wesley Madhevere and Carl Mumba (Zimbabwe)

Umpires: Tanvir Ahmed and Sharfuddoula (Bangladesh). TV Umpires: Gazi Sohel (Bangladesh)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (New Zealand)