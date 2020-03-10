Aussies stick with handshakes as virus mars global sporting events

MELBOURNE: Australia’s coach Justin Langer on Monday said that their cricketers will continue to shake hands, despite England enforcing a fist-bump only policy to prevent spread of the coronavirus that has forced a host of sporting fixtures around the world to be cancelled or played behind closed doors.

Australia’s three-game one-day series against New Zealand begins Friday and Langer said there were no plans to change how the team interacts in the dressing room or on the field. “No, we’ll keep shaking hands... there’s plenty of hand sanitiser in the Australian kits,” he told cricket.com.au Monday following the team’s 3-0 series loss in South Africa.

“I’m sure we’ll just keep shaking hands and move on from that,” he added. England captain Joe Root last week said his players would be talking sensible precautions on their tour of Sri Lanka.

“We are not shaking hands with each other, using instead the well-established fist bump, and we are washing hands regularly and wiping down surfaces using the anti-bacterial wipes and gels we’ve been given in our immunity packs,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Greek Olympic Committee announced on Monday that the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony for this summer’s Tokyo Games will be held without spectators due to COVID-19. The committee said that only 100 accredited guests from the International Olympic Committee and the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee will be allowed to attend Thursday’s event in Olympia, where the ancient Games were held.

A dress rehearsal scheduled for Wednesday (tomorrow) will also be closed to the public. “We urge the mayors of the cities through which the Olympic Flame will pass or stay overnight to follow instructions of the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Organisation,” the committee said in an announcement.

On Sunday, the Greek government announced that all professional sports events for the next two weeks will be played without spectators due to the virus outbreak, with the country’s health ministry saying that 73 cases had been recorded.

The first leg of the Europa League last-16 tie between Olympiakos and Wolves at the Karaiskaki Stadium in Piraeus on Thursday will also be held behind closed doors. Asia’s football World Cup qualifiers this month and in June have been postponed due to virus, but games can still go ahead if both sides agree and safety standards are met, officials said on Monday.

Football is one of the sports worst affected by the deadly epidemic and especially in Asia, where the AFC Champions League and domestic competitions in China, Japan and South Korea are all on hold.

On Monday, the prestigious ATP and WTA Indian Wells tournament was also cancelled as California health officials declared a public health emergency in the Indian Wells-Palm Springs area after there was a confirmed case of the coronavirus, the first major sports event in the US to be shelved because of the outbreak.

Many players had already arrived with main draw matches having been scheduled to begin Wednesday. Other sports, including Bahrain’s Formula One Grand Prix, have also been affected by coronavirus fears. The championship will be held in Bahrain on March 20-22, but without any spectators.

In cycling, the spring classic Milan-San Remo, scheduled for March 21, was postponed, having only previously been cancelled three times since the inaugural edition in 1907. The Strade Bianchi, the first big race of the Italian cycling season set for Saturday, was also cancelled along with the Tirreno-Adriatico.