Saylani Welfare Trust holds Qirat competition

The Saylani Welfare Trust organised the All Pakistan Hifz and Qirat Competition on Sunday at Memon Masjid.

The trust founder and chairman, Muhammad Bashir Farooq Qadri, said on the occasion that young generations of the country were proving their love for Islam and the Holy Quran.

He said he was confident that we would successfully pass on the love for the Holy Quran to our upcoming generations. He added that the trust had organised the competition to help showcase and promote youngsters’ talents. A total of 2,500 Huffaz and Qurra participated in the competition. Some of the participants were visually impaired. The jury lauded all those who reached the final contest.