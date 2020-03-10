24 underpasses, flyovers to be built to clear passage for KCR

A total of 24 underpasses and flyovers will be built at different road traffic intersections in the city to make a clear passage for the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) operation at the earliest.

This was disclosed in a meeting on Monday held to review the status of the KCR at the Sindh Secretariat with Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah in chair.

The meeting was informed that construction of 24 underpasses and flyovers had become necessary as roads had been constructed at different spots along the KCR track. The chief secretary constituted a survey committee to oversee the tasks related to clearing the KCR track and building flyovers and bridges.

He directed the newly constituted committee to conduct a survey on the status of the KCR track and submit its findings to his office by March 20. He ordered the relevant officials to fence both sides of the track, adding that tenders should be invited in the next three days for the fencing of the KCR track.

Shah said that a report on the cleared portion of the land along the KCR track should be submitted to the provincial transport department so the fencing of the track could be commenced at the earliest.

The meeting decided that shuttle bus service would be launched to link up different stations of the KCR with different markets in the city to help increase the ridership of the KCR. The chief secretary directed the Planning and Development Board’s chairman to propose a development scheme for the next financial year for the development of road infrastructure around the KCR track.

The divisional superintendent of railways informed the meeting that encroachments were still present around the KCR stations of the Federal Urdu University of Science and Technology and University of Karachi. Shahs directed the additional commissioner Karachi to clear encroachments from the two sites and submit the compliance report to him.

The chief secretary said the next session of the review meeting would be held on March 20.