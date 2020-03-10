Women on Wheels: mega motorbike rally held at Seaview

On the 8th of March, International Women’s Day, the Salman Sufi Foundation in collaboration with the Government of Sindh’s Women Development Department, staged a mega rally for female motorbike riders of Karachi on Seaview Road as part of its ‘Women on Wheels’ movement.

The event was attended by prominent political representatives. The rally commenced at 11.30 am at Seaview and the whole of Karachi was given the opportunity to witness female riders for the first time taking up the streets in such a big number.

The rally was be attended by hundreds of WoW trainees who showcased their skills and prowess to the world as they rode their motorbikes on a designated route. The Women on Wheels campaign aims to provide women in Karachi an opportunity to provide women with motorcycle trainings, employment opportunities, road safety and empowerment workshops and challenging social norms through a widespread movement.

By enhancing women’s mobility, the project aims to improve Karachi women’s freedoms and inclusion in society as well as increasing their economic participation and educational attainment. The programme was officially launched in Karachi in November 2019 amidst a massive response where over 3,000 women wanted to register for the campaign.

The head of the foundation, Salman Sufi, had launched a similar movement in Punjab in 2016 and through that movement around 10,000 women learnt how to ride motorbikes across Punjab.

The WoW project in Karachi currently has one existing centre inside Karachi University and has plans to soon expand it to different areas in Karachi as well as interior Sindh. Furthermore, through partnerships, the WoW campaign aims to train and mobilise thousands of women to learn how to ride motorbikes as well as give them relevant employment opportunities. Such collaborations will ensure the success and sustainability of the WoW movement.

The Salman Sufi Foundation has a vision wants to train 500,000 women across Pakistan by 2025. The ultimate aim of the campaign is to empower women to reclaim public spaces in the country as well as inspire them to become agents of change in the country.