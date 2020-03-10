Corrupt SBCA officers to face criminal cases: LG minister

The provincial local government minister has reiterated his promise to take strict action against the corrupt officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), with this time adding that a first information report (FIR) will also be registered against them along with their suspension.

In a press conference held on Monday, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, who is also the provincial information minister, said so far 28 SBCA officers had been suspended for their involvement in illegal activities related to unauthorised construction.

He said that FIRs had also been filed against all those officers of SBCA who had repeatedly violated the law. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that severe action on the orders of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah would continue against all those officers of Sindh Building Control Authority who had been involved in corruption and negligent official conduct. Shah said the lives of people were “extremely precious to the Sindh government” and negligence would never be tolerated that may lead to the loss of lives and property.

So far, he said, 900 illegal infrastructures had been demolished in the action against unlawful constructions. The provincial minister said vigilance committees had also been set up to stop illegal construction and a complaint centre had been set up in the local government department in this regard.

Shah said complaints regarding any illegal construction in the city could be registered with the newly launched Helpline 1093 service of the local government department, adding that the name of the complainant would not be disclosed.

The provincial minister said the Golimar tragedy was extremely regrettable as innocent people lost their lives in the buildings’ collapse. He said the Karachi commissioner had constituted a committee on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah.

He said the committee would soon begin a thorough investigation for ascertaining the reasons for the collapse of the buildings and finding the people whose negligence could be one of the reasons of this tragic incident.