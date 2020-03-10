Gold prices rise Rs700/tola

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Gold rates rose Rs700/tola in the local market on Monday. According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices in the local market increased to Rs95,200/tola. Similarly, 10 grams gold price raised Rs600 to Rs81,618. In the international market; however, gold rates decreased $9/ounce to $1,666/ounce. Prices in the local market remained Rs2,500/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market, amid low purchasing power in Pakistan.
