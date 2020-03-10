close
Tue Mar 10, 2020
March 10, 2020

Aurat March

Newspost

 
March 10, 2020

Many people had gathered at the Islamabad Press Club to march against patriarchy on Sunday, March 8. The participants had just started walking when a group of men started pelting stones at them.

Tell me again how the Aurat March is a threat to this country? The threat comes from those people who are willing to injure and kill those who stand up peacefully for their rights. Even the harmless Aurat March is not being accepted in this society.

Maryam Noor

Wah Cantt

