Crashing stocks

With major stock exchanges of world tumbling due to a sharp decrease of more than 20 percent in oil prices after the OPEC deal failure sparked a price war and the pedant coronavirus-19, the Pakistan Stock Exchange faced a decline of more than 2000 points on March 9. This sharp nose-dive panicked the market and trading was suspended in the early part of the day. Luckily, the market gained its momentum when trading resumed after some time. Traders need to be very careful in such a murky environment. Indian stock market has witnessed a fall of five percent. Japan stocks dropped by five percent, and China and Hong Kong shares plunged beyond three percent amidst the oil price war. The declining trend is expected to continue during the near future. Although the chances of locking the floor are rare, yet investors need to be vigilant and conscious during trading. Gold price stability is also doubted by experts. To cut it short, extreme vigilance must be exercised while trading during this week.

Iftikhar Mirza

Islamabad