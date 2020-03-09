Call to check illegal labs

GUJRANWALA: Hundreds of illegal labs are working without qualified staff in the district. These labs are playing with the lives of the patients by using substandard equipment and chemicals. Mostly labs are running on Hospital Road and its surrounding areas. There is no regulatory authority to check the qualification of the staff working in these laboratories. It was reported that only few labs have legal documents to run their business. Sources told that in most cases, technicians and laboratory assistants working in the labs had fake documents from unregistered private medical institutions.