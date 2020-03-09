90 power pilferers caught in south Punjab

MULTAN: Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 90 power pilferers during separate operations across the south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Sunday. Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 83,970 units, Mepco spokesman said. A sum of over Rs 1.2 million was imposed as fine while cases were also registered against six power pilferers for tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.