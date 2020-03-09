Woman held for kidnapping newborn from hospital

BAHAWALPUR: Sadar police on Sunday arrested a woman on the charge of kidnapping a newborn from Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road about one month ago.

According to spokesman for the District Police Officer Office SI Jam Muhammad Sajid, alleged kidnapper Kausar Parveen was arrested with the help of CCTV cameras of the hospital and the Nadra record. The alleged kidnapper told the police that the baby had died after a week. The police have applied in a court for exhumation of the grave of the baby.

IUB EMPLOYEES REGULARISED: As many as 544 contract employees of grade 1 to 18 of Islamia University Bahawalpur have been regularised. The employees have been made permanent under the Punjab Regularisation Act 2018.

BOOTLEGGER HELD: Baghdadul Jadeed police on Sunday recovered 108 bottles of foreign liquor from a bootlegger here. The police arrested Imdad Ali alias Kala during patrolling near Chowk Hamaitian and recovered liquor. The police have registered a case.