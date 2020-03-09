‘Enhancing crops production top priority’

MULTAN: Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khurshid said that enhancing crops production and prosperity of growers was top priority of the government. He said that reduction in cost of production and enhancing per acre production of important crops especially cotton was top in Punjab government’s agriculture policy. He said that incumbent government was providing financial resources to achieve the agriculture progress targets.

He said that over Rs 300 billion were being spent on various agriculture projects under Prime Minister’s Agriculture Emergency Programme. The secretary expressed these views while presiding over a meeting. He said that important decisions were made in a meeting led by Prime Minister Imran Khan for restoration of cotton and to achieve the cotton crop targets 2020.