Another coronavirus case emerges in Karachi

KARACHI: Another coronavirus case has emerged from Sindh, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was told during a briefing on the novel virus on Sunday.

A meeting of the Sindh government's taskforce formed to grapple with the novel coronavirus was held. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah chaired the meeting.

The participants of the meeting were told that another case of the novel coronavirus had emerged from Karachi after a person tested positive for the infection.

The chief minister was told that four suspected patients were tested for the novel virus and only one came back positive. CM Murad was told that 107 samples were sent from Sindh out of which four tested positive.

The meeting was also informed that one Karachi patient had been successfully treated and had been sent home. CM Murad issued directives for health authorities to thoroughly check people close to the patient to determine whether they have been infected by the virus or not.

The pandemic has spread to more than 70 countries around the world, an estimated 3,000 people and affected more than 80,000 ever since it began spreading from the wet markets in Wuhan, China, to other parts of the world. Pakistan suspended its flight operations to Iran and China after the outbreak of the disease in the two countries. On Sunday, an emergency was imposed in New York after the number of coronavirus cases in there rose to 19. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has regularly taken to Twitter to inform people that they have nothing to fear from the coronavirus and said that all undergoing treatment in Pakistan are stable and improving.