Iffat Omer condemns KRQ; Humayun Saeed gives his two cents

Veteran actor Iffat Omer, in no uncertain terms, condemned writer Khalil Ur Rehman Qamar on her Instagram after the KRQ made disgusting remarks and cussed at the other guest on the show, Marvi Sirmed.

Condemned by the likes of Mahira Khan, Osman Khalid Butt and Sarmad Khoosat already, KRQ has also been suspended from his contract with Geo Network until he tenders an apology, which he claims he won’t do.

Iffat Omer, in her condemnation noted that she will not work with anyone associated with KRQ. The ironic part is that the actor is a part of London Nahi Jaunga, which is penned by KRQ, directed by Nadeem Baig and produced by Humayun Saeed, who also stars in the film.

When asked by a fan if she would return the fee, she said: “No I will make the producers disassociate with him. The film should not carry his name. Why should hard work of ours should suffer because of dirt like him??? And he lies about his lines not being changed Nadeem Baig has re written the whole script [sic]”.

According to Humayun Saeed, this is not true. As online portal Something Haute quoted the acclaimed actor and producer, he stated, “Not at all. We haven’t changed a single word of the script. Nadeem anyway doesn’t like diverting from the script once it’s locked and we have begun working on it. We also never steal anyone’s credit; this script has been written by Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar and shall remain his.”

Humayun further reiterated that though Iffat was not a fan of KRQ for some time, she told him, “While signing the film she [Iffat] told me she considers art and artist as being separate.”

For now the shooting of the film is going full speed ahead but as producer Humayun Saeed noted, once the strict schedule of shooting is done, we may hear something from him. Humayun said, “We have been shooting for close to 20 hours a day for the past month and are on a strict deadline to finish the first spell of shooting within the next few days. Once that is done, we will sit down and discuss the way forward. I will be issuing a detailed statement on this matter soon.”

– This is a developing story.