Feroze Khan quits show business

Actor Feroze Khan has been hinting at a spiritual transformation of sorts for some time. He deactivated his Instagram account a while ago for similar reasons. And, in a recent social media post, the actor has finally given a statement on the matter for fans who had been waiting to hear from him.

“My fans have been waiting for a statement from me,” he tweeted last weekend, adding, “I announce that I quit the showbiz industry and will only act and provide my services for the teaching of Islam through this platform if needed else anything but this InshAllah. Request you all to pray for me and my loved ones.”

Feroze Khan also posted a picture in character from his upcoming drama serial on Geo Entertainment, titled Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

Going by his statement of providing services for the teaching of Islam through this platform, it is possible that the upcoming drama has ethos of religion as its running theme.

Presently, the actor is starring as one of the protagonists in drama serial Ishqiya alongside Ramsha Khan, Hania Aamir and Gohar Rasheed while his second film is all set to release on Eid ul Fitr 2020.

Titled Tich Button, the film features Farhan Saeed, Iman Ali and Sonya Hussyn alongside the actor.