Parkinson nabs four as England spinners shine in Sri Lanka

KATUNAYAKE: Matt Parkinson led the way as England’s attack enjoyed their first taste of Sri Lankan conditions, nudging forward his Test credentials with four wickets in Katunayake.

The Lancashire leg-spinner took four for 68 on day two of the tourists warm-up match against the SLC Board XI, who were dismissed for 245 in reply to England’s 316. Parkinson debuted in both limited-over formats over the winter, playing two one-day internationals in South Africa and two Twenty20s in New Zealand, but struggled in his early outings with the red ball.

There was a wicketless practice game in Whangerei and a couple of underwhelming performances in Benoni, during which time questions were asked about his readiness for the top level and, more specifically, about his gentle pace.

But Parkinson is just 23, young for a spinner forged in English conditions, and has just 20 first-class appearances to his name. He has spent his months on tour trying to learn and improve and his haul here was represented a partial pay off.

His first two wickets came from successive balls split by the lunch break, Lahiru Milantha chipping to extra cover just before the interval and home captain Milinda Siriwardana falling to the first delivery of the afternoon session.