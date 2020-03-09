16m quarantined in Italy amid virus fears

ROME: More than a quarter of Italy’s population have been placed in mandatory quarantine as the government attempts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte signed a decree just after midnight, which affects about 16 million people in the country’s prosperous north, including the Lombardy region and at least 14 provinces in neighbouring regions. The measures will be in place until April 3.

Conte said: “For Lombardy and for the other northern provinces that I have listed there will be a ban for everybody to move in and out of these territories and also within the same territory. Exceptions will be allowed only for proven professional needs, exceptional cases and health issues.”

Italy on Sunday recorded the second-highest coronavirus toll in the world, after reporting a sharp jump in deaths and overtaking South Korea on infections.

The number of fatalities nearly tripled, rising from 133 to 366 Sunday, according to the civil protection agency, with most deaths occurring in the hard-hit Lombardy region in Italy’s wealthy north.

Around the world, more and more countries are bracing for a surge in virus cases. Western countries have been increasingly imitating China—where the virus first emerged late last year, and which has suffered the vast majority of infections—by imposing travel controls and shutting down public events.

On Saturday, Italy saw its biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases since the outbreak began in the north of the country on February 21. In its daily update, Italy’s civil protection agency said the number of people with the coronavirus rose by 1,247 in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 5,883. Another 36 people also died as a result of the virus, taking the total to 233.

There was chaos and confusion hours before Conte signed the decree, as word spread that the government was planning the quarantine. Packed bars and restaurants emptied quickly as people rushed to the railway station in Padua’s Veneto region. Travellers with suitcases, wearing face masks, gloves and carrying bottles of sanitising gel shoved their way on to trains.

Some regional politicians were also taken by surprise. Stefano Bonaccini, president of the Emilia Romagna region, said parts of the decree were confusing, and asked the premier for more time to come up with “coherent” solutions.

The mayor of Asti, in the Piedmont region, posted an irate video on his Facebook page condemning Rome for not keeping regional leaders in the loop. “Nobody told me,” said Maurizio Rasero, adding that he had hundreds of messages on his mobile phone from alarmed citizens. “It’s incredible that information that is so delicate and important would come out in the newspaper first, leaking everywhere even before local authorities learn about it.”