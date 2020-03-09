10 die as bus falls into ravine in AJK

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 12 injured when a bus fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Arja area on Sunday.
The police said the bus plunged into the ravine while taking a sharp turn. Rescue officials retrieved the bodies and the wounded from the ravine and shifted them to hospital, a private news channel reported. Four of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.
