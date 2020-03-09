close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
APP
March 9, 2020

10 die as bus falls into ravine in AJK

Top Story

A
APP
March 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: At least 10 people were killed and 12 injured when a bus fell into a ravine in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s (AJK) Arja area on Sunday.

The police said the bus plunged into the ravine while taking a sharp turn. Rescue officials retrieved the bodies and the wounded from the ravine and shifted them to hospital, a private news channel reported. Four of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition.

Latest News

More From Top Story