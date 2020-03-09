Britain coronavirus cases increase to 273

LONDON: More than 270 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in the UK, the Department of Health has said.

As of 9am on Sunday, 273 people had been diagnosed with Covid-19 — an increase of 67 from the 206 cases confirmed at 7am on Saturday. More than 23,500 people have been tested for the virus in the UK, with two patients with Covid-19 having died.

The latest figures were published as Health Secretary Matt Hancock said a “national effort” is required to tackle the outbreak. He hailed the “good example” set by a group of people released from hospital quarantine on Sunday, who had been repatriated to the UK last month from the coronavirus-hit Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

The group of 30 Britons and two Irish nationals are now allowed to leave Arrowe Park hospital in the Wirral, having been given the all clear from infection.