March 9, 2020
March 9, 2020

Six killed in Alpine avalanches

VIENNA: Austrian authorities on Sunday said six people were killed in two separate avalanches in the Austrian Alps.

Five snowshoers who were hiking in central Austria were hit by one avalanche on Sunday morning. Several people witnessed the avalanche and immediately informed emergency services, but the hikers, believed to be from the Czech Republic, were already dead by the time rescuers got to them.

And in south-western Austria, a policeman who was undergoing Alpine training was killed when he was hit by a separate avalanche. The officer was hit by a large piece of frozen snow and died at the scene from his injuries.

