Thousands join Aurat March across Pakistan: Women defy virus fears and rally for their rights

PARIS/ISLAMABAD: Thousands took to the streets across Pakistan and rest of the world to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday despite the coronavirus outbreak forcing the cancellation of a slew of events in Asia, as violence marred some European gatherings.

In Pakistan, tempers flared as protesters marched across the country to celebrate International Women’s Day. In Islamabad, at one point counter-protesters hurled sticks and stones at women’s rights demonstrators, causing some injuries and forcing a crowd of people to seek cover before the police intervened. The tensions follow on from last year’s “Aurat March”, which sparked a furious backlash when participants held controversial placards with slogans such as “my body, my choice”.

Such expressions have seen marchers accused of promoting Western, liberal values and disrespecting religious and cultural sensitivities.

In Islamabad, tensions rose when about 1,000 women and men gathered to call for greater reproductive and other rights. The march ended at a park alongside a separate “anti-feminist” rally, with the duelling protests separated only by a flimsy barrier and a line of police.

“The women in Pakistan are considered property by their male counterparts,” said Tahira Maryum, 55. “There is nothing vulgar in asking for your rights,” she added.

At the counter-protest, dozens of women held their own placards including one saying “Anti-Feminist”, while shouting “Our bodies, Allah’s choice”. AFP saw several men throwing sticks and stones at the women’s march.

Ismat Khan, a 33-year-old woman, said women’s rights activists were “naive” and being exploited by non-government groups and “the Jewish lobby”. “We are free and to live our lives are according to Sharia,” she told AFP.

In Lahore, a crowd of several hundred women and men took to the streets chanting slogans such as: “Give me what’s mine” and “We want freedom”, while more than 1,000 people gathered in a park in Karachi, chanting slogans, beating drums and singing. “We are not scared of mullahs, let them be jealous of us,” said Anis Haroon, a veteran women’s right activist in Karachi.

The nationwide “Aurat March” also saw a group of women gather in Sukkur near the Indus river. This year, anti-march campaigners filed unsuccessful court petitions to try to ban Sunday’s events, and a religious political party warned it would stop the march at “all costs”.

Pakistani social media on Sunday was filled with comments both for and against the march with, “HappyWomensDay2020” and “MeraHijabMeriMarzi” (MyHijabMyChoice) both in the top Twitter trends.

In neighbouring Afghanistan, frequently rated one of the world’s worst places to be a woman, a handful of people took to the streets to mark Women’s Day. University graduate Tahmina Ghoori said that while urban Afghan women have seen some progress since the end of Taliban rule in 2001, they still face many challenges due to “gender inequality and the misogynistic views in our society”.

She was especially worried about the possibility of the insurgents returning to power on the back of a US-Taliban deal signed last month. “We have left a dark era behind, my concern is that if they make a comeback, we will go through the same situation, and women’s rights will be trampled again,” she told AFP.

In Britain, hundreds of people marched down Whitehall in support for International Women’s Day. There was a heavy emphasis on the growing climate crisis at this year’s event and the impact it is having on women in some of the poorest parts of the world.

Marchers carried signs reading “sisters not strangers”, “reject hate, reclaim politics” and “no climate justice without gender justice”. Others sported the green, white and purple of the women’s suffrage movement.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan was among those to address the crowds gathered in Parliament Square. Speaking to PA, he said: “I’m frustrated by the lack of progress (on climate change and gender equality), the fact that it is taking us so long.

“But I’m also worried about the regressive, repressive movements around the world, the nativist, populist movements that are in danger of making us go backwards rather than accelerating forwards.”

Khan said people who want to delay action on climate change are as dangerous as those who deny climate change completely. “It’s really important that we realise this is a climate emergency,” he said.

Earlier on, protesters from the Extinction Rebellion protest staged a topless demonstration across Waterloo Bridge.

In China—the epicentre of the epidemic that has killed more than 3,500 people and infected over 100,000 worldwide—state broadcaster CCTV highlighted the work of female medical workers on the frontlines in the fight against the virus.

Despite growing fears over the worsening epidemic, marches went ahead in Thailand, Indonesia and the Philippines.

A women’s marathon planned in India was postponed over virus concerns as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said prominent women would run his social media accounts for the day.

France saw a clutch of virus deaths take its virus toll to 16 Saturday but Paris hosted several rallies—one of which saw violence which organisers blamed on police.

A rally in Kyrgyzstan also turned violent as police detained dozens of protesters—mainly women—after masked men attacked them and tore up their placards in the capital Bishkek. A police spokesman said they were detained for their own safety and because police had not been warned about the rally.

In South Korea, where more than 7,000 virus infections make it the hardest hit country outside China, several events were cancelled. “Although we can’t be physically together, our minds for realising gender equality are stronger than ever,” the country’s gender equality minister Lee Jung-Ok said in a video message.

Many feminist groups held online campaigns instead of street marches, using hashtags such as #FemaleStrike, #PowerUp and #38InternationalWomensDay to raise awareness of gender inequality.

In Bangkok, protesters called for improved labour protections amid the epidemic that has infected dozens in Thailand, and greater rights under a military-aligned government. Organisers blamed virus fears for the fact that the turnout was lower than last year.

Hundreds of women and men rallied in the Philippine capital Manila, burning a giant effigy of President Rodrigo Duterte—who they accuse of misogyny—to mark the day. “The violence and poverty among women are getting worse,” Joms Salvador of women’s group Gabriela told AFP.

“While we have 37 laws related to women’s rights, on the ground what is happening is a widespread violence in the forms of domestic abuse, sexual harassment and rape,” he said.

A big crowd turned out in Melbourne to watch the women’s Twenty20 World Cup final between India and Australia. US singer Katy Perry, wearing an outfit emblazoned with the female symbol, performed her hit single “Roar” ahead of the game.

Rallies were smaller than usual in virus-hit Europe. On Sunday, topless Femen activists, wearing protective glasses and masks, gathered at Place de la Concorde in Paris to denounce “the patriarchal pandemic”, despite the best efforts of police to control them.

Elsewhere, women also turned out in force in Iraq and Lebanon, while Mexico, which has long battled deep-rooted gender violence, was to stage rallies, notably in the northern border city of Ciudad Juarez.

Back in Europe, Italian President Sergio Mattarella recorded a video message with much of the country in coronavirus lockdown, regretting the need to avoid large-scale gatherings.