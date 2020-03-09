CEC for women’s meaningful political role

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Sunday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was working towards women’s increased and meaningful political participation and representation.

In a statement issued in connection with the International Women Day, the Chief Election Commissioner said, “the Election Commission of Pakistan believes that inclusive election is the first step towards strong democracy”.

He said, “We are working towards women’s increased and meaningful political participation and representation”.