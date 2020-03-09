close
Mon Mar 09, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2020

CEC for women’s meaningful political role

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 9, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja Sunday said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was working towards women’s increased and meaningful political participation and representation.

In a statement issued in connection with the International Women Day, the Chief Election Commissioner said, “the Election Commission of Pakistan believes that inclusive election is the first step towards strong democracy”.

He said, “We are working towards women’s increased and meaningful political participation and representation”.

Latest News

More From Pakistan