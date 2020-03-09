JI, JUI-F hold rallies to mark International Women’s Day

PESHAWAR: Mainstream religious parties arranged functions and rallies in the name of “Respect Women!” in the provincial metropolis on Sunday to mark the International Women’s Day.

The main events were held under the aegis of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F). The JI arranged a seminar at the Archives Hall under the title of “Sanctity of Women” that was attended by a big number of women. Provincial chief of the party Senator Mushtaq Ahmad Khan was the chief guest on the occasion. The seminar was followed by a ‘women’s march’ that was led by Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, district chief of the party Atiqur Rahman and provincial president of JI women wing Inayat Amin.

The JUI-F held a demonstration outside Peshawar Press Club, which was led by member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Rehana Ismail and attended by a good number of veiled women holding placards inscribed with slogans highlighting the role of women.

Speaking as chief guest at the seminar, Mushtaq Ahmad Khan said that 12 million women were not having their names enrolled on the voters’ list. The women were deprived of national identity cards, for which the government was solely responsible. He urged the government to ensure early registration of women on the voter list.

He also criticised the slow pace of work by National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), and said it should make its working more efficient and less time consuming.

He stressed that Nadra should expedite the card issuance process. Mushtaq Ahmad Khan demanded the government to ensure rights of women in property, dower, education, health and other spheres.

He also urged the government to ensure implementation of the laws pertaining to protection of working women and said those involved in sexual harassment of women and children should be awarded exemplary punishment. He said the government should also take urgent steps for providing education facilities to the women. The political parties should include women in the decision making process.

He said the liberal and secular parties have been sending their family members of the law-making bodies instead of other women of the country. He said that presenting women as models, TikTok tool and marketing stuff was actually an insult of women.

He said that veil and head shawl were actually the dress of women and its violation would not be tolerated at any cost. He said the women wing of the JI was struggling for the protection of the rights of women. Meanwhile, the JUI-F women wing took to the streets while chanting slogans in support of women’s rights. They were holding placards inscribed with different slogans. They said that Islam has given a sacred and responsible status to women. It is Islam that guarantees all rights to women, they said.

The demonstrators later dispersed peacefully.