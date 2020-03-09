PM allows PTM leaders to visit Kabul

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday allowed the PTM leaders and legislators Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani after the FIA stopped them from flying to Kabul for being on the ECL.

In a tweet, Special Assistant to the PM on Accountability Shahzad Akbar said the two parliamentarians were stopped by FIA. The matter was reported to the prime minister who instructed the Ministry of Interior to grant one-time permission to both the leaders to travel to Kabul.

“The names of both Mohsin Dawar and Ali Wazir are on the ECL. Both did not seek permission to leave for Afghanistan. Mohsin Dawar’s claim is misleading and a bid to defame the state institutions. The Ministry of Interior takes care of the ECL issue. If they apply for going broad, the ministry will look into it as per the law,” tweeted Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan.