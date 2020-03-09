Women Day sales attract customers

Islamabad : Setting a news tradition, few brands, food outlets and even cab-hailing services in the federal capital play their part in the celebrations of International Women Day on March 8 (Sunday) by offering good discounts on various items, attracting majority of the women.

Usually there are very few occasions like New Year, Christmas, Independence Day, Eid festivals, Holy month of Ramadan when the famous brands, food outlets and other retailers come up with attractive discounted deals for the customers.

The changing weather is always a time when we need to shop clothes, shoes and other accessories for ourselves and kids for the next season and sale on this day was unusual for me.

“I have visited the famous shopping mall of the capital to look into the brands outlets offering sales on different items,” Shaista Nageen, a working woman said.

Talking to this agency, she said this year’s women day was full of festivities as a number of entertaining activities were arranged in the capital city to pay tribute to the women for their contributions in their families as well as country’s development.

Samina Chaudhry, a working woman who came from Bahria Town to Islamabad for attending Women March said, I was surprised today after hiring one of the online cab services to reach at my destination and the driver said today rides for all women are free of charges.

Similarly, few brands and food outlets offered discounts on this day which is indeed a good tradition and a way to appreciate their role of women in all spheres of life, she said.

Amina Farrukh, a house wife said, it is amazing that International Women Day celebrations in our country have assumed the shape of a festival. This day should be celebrated to acknowledge the role of women as mothers, sisters, daughters as well as pay tribute to those who are rendering valuable contributions to our society, she observed.

International Women Day was celebrated in the capital city with a number of activities including walks, seminars, conferences, discussion programmes and exhibitions to highlight the contribution of women in different fields.