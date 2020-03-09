Pay to take credit of a project please!

Islamabad : Be it the inauguration of a mega project like the Gwadar Port or a mini project like a small children park somewhere in a small town or village, our rulers and leaders in power love to see their names engraved on the inaugural plaque.

And such projects are later recognized by general public as an act of kindness or even philanthropy on part of the person whose name is engraved on these plaques.

Nobody realises that this particular person, whose name is engraved on the plaque, has made no contribution at all towards the cost of that project! In fact it is the people of Pakistan, the whole population, has been and will continue to be in the future that is going to bear the cost of any of these projects!

Unfortunately most of these projects, particularly those meant for the benefit or welfare of general public in rural areas like schools, libraries and even small dispensaries/health units or recreational parks, are left to rot without any plan put in place for their future upkeep and maintenance.

And there have been cases where only the small piece of wall is left in which the inaugural plaque is mounted while the rest of the project has torn apart or has turned into a huge community trashcan!

We believe people will have no problem with projects named after father of the nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah or the poet of the East, Allama Sir Muhammad Iqbal, or amongst the recent ones, if any project has been named after Abdul Sattar Edhi or Dr Ruth Pfau, the German lady doctor who lived her life treating leprosy patients in Pakistan.

However, this practice of mounting plaques with the names of prime ministers, the ministers, the Chief Ministers, the provincial ministers, the ‘Special Advisers’ and others at the inauguration of any public project is greatly misleading and an attempt to gain political points by these politicians.

Because none of these politicians have contributed even a single penny towards construction of these projects and each and every penny has been paid and is being paid by the tax payers of Pakistan.

On the other hand, even the beggars on the roads, bazaars and in the streets are paying indirect taxes to pay back the loans Pakistan has acquired for construction/development of these projects. We will not talk about the those who made millions and billions in commissions and thro­ugh corruption in these projects!

Would it not be a good idea to prepare a standard inauguration plaque with the following inscription:

“This project has been launched/inaugurated with a loan acquired from foreign agencies/countries which will be repaid by the people of Pakistan through their taxes!”

Still if any President, the Governors, the Prime Minister, the Federal Minister, the Chief Ministers, provincial ministers wish to put their name on any of these launching or inaugurating plaques on these development projects, they should pay at least 20 per cent of the total cost of the project from their own income to become entitled to have their names and designation on these plaques! We wonder if somebody will take this 'babbling' seriously!