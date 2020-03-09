Lok Virsa marks women’s day

Islamabad : In connection with International Women Day, Ministry of Human Rights Pakistan and National Institute of Folk and traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa) on Sunday organized various activities to mark the occasion.

The major event was held at Lok Virsa where women artisan set up handicraft and local food stalls. The seminar was also conducted on promoting and protecting women’s rights in Pakistan through Education.

Director museum Lok Virsa Anwar ul Haq while addressing the seminar said gender equality and women’s empowerment are important components to build a healthy nation.

He said the country provided safe environment to women and girls where they can live a life free from violence in private and public spaces. Parliamentary Secre tary of the National Assembly and Planning Commission of Pakistan, Kanwal Shahzib said that there is a lot of work that needs to be done for the rights of women in Pakistan, adding that it is important to raise awareness among Pakistani women.

She said Pakistan has adopted a number of international commitments regarding gender equality and women’s human rights.

Dr Zarina Salamat Chairperson PODA Board, Dr Adeila Rehman Professor Fatima Jinnah University, Advocate Shakir Abbas, and Naheeda Abbasi of PODA spoke on the issues and rights of women. Joint Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Kamran Azam Rajar addressed on the occasion on behalf of the Ministry. At the end theatre and cultural performances of female artists were also presented.