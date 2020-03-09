‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Niswaan’ celebrated

Islamabad : A large number of women participated in a march taken out in the federal capital under the banner of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan on occasion of International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The rally was held under title ‘Youm-e-Takreem-e-Niswaan’ (a day to pledge respect for women). The participants of the march were holding placards and banners inscribed with slogans ‘My Life-God’s will’, ‘Respect of Women-Respect of Nation’, ‘We are the mothers, sisters and daughters’ and demanded equal curriculum and equal opportunities of education, end of harassment culture at workplaces, separate women universities and hospitals and enforcement of brilliant principals of Islam in the country.

The central JI ameer Senator Sirajul Haq addressed the participants who earlier marched from National Press Club to Shaheed-e-Millat Secretariat, Jinnah Avenue. JI leaders Mian Muhammad Aslam, Dr Tariq Saleem and ex MNA Aysha Syed also spoke on the occasion.

Addressing the participants, Sirajul Haq demanded of the Election Commission of Pakistan not to accept nomination papers of any hopeful who as male does not give his sister her inheritance rights.

He announced that in future he would not give a party ticket to any man who had deprived his sister of her inheritance right.

He described the ruling elite as a hurdle between women and their rights in the country and demanded of the Government to build separate women universities and hospitals in major cities.