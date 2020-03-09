Youths’ role urged in women’s movement

Lahore : The Social Democratic Women held a seminar on International Women’s Day on Sunday.

The event was chaired by noted social activists I A Rehman and Hussain Naqi. I A Rehman said women were deprived of their basic rights. Women’s movement has still a long way to go. He stressed on the role of youths in women’s movement. Hussain Naqi reinforced the idea of social movements through proper participation of civil society.

Fouzia Tabbasum, Sidra Naeem and others also spoke on the occasion. The event was hosted by Khaula Walayat who paid tribute to legendary women in social and political struggles like Benazir Bhutto, Asma Jahangir and Tahira Mazhar Ali.