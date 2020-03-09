Vegetables cultivated with sewage destroyed

LAHORE : Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Sunday launched a crackdown on vegetables cultivated with industrial waste and sewage in the provincial metropolis.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that authority uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 28 Kanal land in the area of Hadera and Dav Sunny Jaliyan, Lahore. The PFA ploughed on spinach and bitter gourd crops. He said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials to crops. He said that farmers can cultivate only alternative and non-edible crops with sewage and industrial wastewater like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers.