99 fake clinics sealed

LAHORE : In its anti-quackery campaign during the last week, the Punjab Healthcare Commission conducted raids on over 600 treatment centres in 16 cities, and sealed 99 quackery outlets, which included all types of quacks.

Two first information reports (FIRs) were also registered with D-Type Police Station Faisalabad against quacks, namely Muhammad Shabbir and Malik Muhammad Mushtaq, for reopening their sealed centres. Also, services at six laboratories, including four in Rahim Yar Khan, and three clinics were suspended for not implementing the minimum service delivery standards (MSDS). The owners of these centres have been directed to implement the standards, and submit compliance reports to the PHC for restarting the services. In well over 600 raids on almost all types of healthcare establishments (HCEs) including hospitals, 132 quacks have quit their businesses, with the largest number of 31 being in Toba Tek Singh. Moreover, 308 centres have been put under surveillance to thwart any attempt at quackery.

nursing schools: The nursing sector across Punjab has taken a leap in terms of higher education and training and the government has given the status of college to 16 nursing schools across the province this year with the efforts of Director General Nursing Punjab Kausar Parveen. BSN Degree has approved the launch of a 4-year programme. Controller Nursing Punjab Sajida Zahoor, Asma Taj, Sajida Butt and Shamshad Niazi and others in the field of nursing expressed happiness over the initiative. Talking on the occasion of a visit to PINS/LGH, Kausar Parveen said that 1,600 seats had been allotted for the admission of candidates and candidates would be able to submit their applications to the college by March 25, 2020. She said that for all the candidates the application form would be available free of cost at any college. The DG Nursing said that the candidates selected for the BSc degree programme will be given monthly stipend of Rs 31,470 so that they could be encouraged.