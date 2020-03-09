Cops beat up trailer drivers, others

Four to six citizens, including the drivers of trailers, were severely beaten up by a T/ASI and five cops of Lower Mall police in the limits of Shafiqabad area in the early hours of Sunday.

T/ASI Muhammad Fiaz and five cops stopped the people and started beating them up upon raising objection to police highhandedness. The accused police officer and officials beat up a citizen, Khurshid, as a result he suffered nasal fracture. The victim was manhandled when he asked the policemen as to why they were beating up the drivers.

Similarly, a citizen, Zahid Pervez, was given a good thrashing for daring to ask the policemen regarding their highhandedness being displayed by them on the pretest over commandeering their trailers. When the T/ASI and other cops observed that a large number of people have gathered there to condemn their act, they disappeared from the scene. When asked, a police officer, requesting anonymity, said that the drivers of some trawlers were beaten up as they had refused to hand over their vehicles to the police for road blockage in connection with Aurat March.