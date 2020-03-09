Higher education reforms sub-committees formed

LAHORE : The Punjab Higher Education Commission has established high level “Higher Education Reforms Sub-Committees” in collaboration with APSUP after 18 years of the last reforms proposed by Dr. Ata-ur-Rehman in the year 2002.

There are further two sub committees formed to fulfill these objectives. The first committee will be working on brining reforms under the supervision of Chairman Punjab Higher Education Commission while the second sub-committee will be working under the supervision of Sectery Higher Education Deparment pursuing approved pending cases and one window solution mechanism.

It’s pertinent to mention that Higher education is the only way forward to develop knowledge economy and transform human resource into human capital. Today is the time of AI, machine learning, animation design and there is a need to shift the focus from quantity to quality of research which is impactful and can be commercialized. The last educational reforms came in 2002 by Dr. Atta Ur Rehman and now there is a dire need of revolutionary changes in the existing system, if we really want to create a difference in the higher education landscape. The last reforms produced excellent results where “Tenure Track System” improved the productivity of faculty, the “Quality Enhancement Cells” introduced the quality assurance mechanism in HEIs and the “Indigenous Scholarships” enhanced the number of trained faculty and research output. These reforms not only increased the number of universities from 59 in 2001-02 to 178 in 2014-15 but also increased the number of graduates from 276274 in 2001-2 to 1.28 million in 2014-15. Ironically enough, notwithstanding successes, it created certain issues, impediments and problems, which is part of natural progression in such cases successes, it created certain issues, impediments and problems, which is part of natural progression in such cases.

However, understanding the dire need of introducing higher education reforms in line with 21st century modern educational trends and technological requirements of Artificial Intelligence, Association of Private Sector Universities of Punjab (APSUP) has taken giant steps in analyzing and proposing needful higher education reforms. The APSUP initiatives met a great encouragement from the Punjab Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun and Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Chairman PHEC, industry experts, industrialists and entrepreneurial icons. The collaboration resulted in establishing two Higher Education Reforms Committees. First for the pursuance and assistance in speeding up the approved yet pending higher education institutes’ cases and the second for proposing and implementing reforms strategies.

The higher education reforms sub-committee has achieved a great milestone in formulating a comprehensively workable, all-stakeholder inclusive strategy and already issuing the minutes of meeting held on March 2, 2020.

The Sub-Committee for Higher Education Reforms met under the chairmanship of Dr. Fazal Ahmad Khalid, Chairman PHEC. The other participants included Maj. Gen Obaid Bin Zakria (VC, Lahore Garrison University), Prof. Dr. Syed Masroor Sarwar (VC, UET, Lahore),Prof. Dr. Asghar zaidi (VC, GCU, Lahore), Dr. Sumaira Rehman (Rector, Superior College Lahore), Syed Nabeel Hashmi, Jahanzaib Burana, Mian Khalid Rehman, Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Mr. Murtaza Umer Bashir, nauman Maqbool Rao and special participation of Prof. D. Ch. Abdul Rehman (Chairman APSUP, Executive Member Higher Education Reforms Committee Govt. of the Punjab).

Prof. Dr Ch. Abdul Rehman, Chairman APSUP, shared a concept paper highlighting the need of shift from outdated education system to a more progressing. With the purpose of existence and significance he proposed a paradigm shift based on the best international educational practices.

He suggested certain drivers with their related KPIs for better performance of HEIs. These drivers include “Access to higher education”, “Quality of Education”, “Research Excellence”, “Global Prominence” with their KPIs being Enrollment, Employability, startup, research outcome, increase in university ranking, Impact and commercialization of research, and performance global ranking and increase in global students and utilization of global online resources respectively.