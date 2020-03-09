All provinces to adopt environment quality standards

LAHORE : All provinces will adopt National Environmental Quality Standards (NEQS) and if any of them wants to amend the standards, it shall consult the other provinces to rationalise the proposed changes within 180 days.

This was decided in the 4th meeting of the National Environment Commission on Air and Water Pollution held a few days back in the Committee Room of Pakistan Forest Institute (PFI), Peshawar, under the chairmanship of Dr. Parvez Hassan.

Advisor to CM on (FE&WD) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa welcomed the chairman of the commission and participants and appreciated the efforts of the commission for control of pollution. Shahid Ullah Khan, Secretary Forestry, Environment & Wildlife Department, KP, explained the efforts of the department and stated that the province had formulated its own climate change policy and successfully completed the Billion Tree Afforestation project due to which the Pakistan forest cover increased from 5% to 6%. Dr. Bashir Ahmed Khan, DG EPA KP, gave a detailed presentation about the environmental issues of the province.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Plastic Association president also attended the meeting. He requested that there should be a single law for plastic regulations in the country. Dr. Parvez Hassan, Chairman Environment Commission, apprised the participants about history and background of the constitution of the Smog Commission by the Lahore High Court at provincial level and later on constitution of Environment Commission for whole country by the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

He appreciated the services of Nasim-ur-Rahman as Secretary of the Commission and requested the Adviser to Prime Minister and Secretary Environment Punjab not to disturb him from his present position within the department in addition to his assignment as Secretary Environmental Commission till the completion of tasks of the Commission.

He appreciated informative field visits arranged by the EPA Karachi to see the wind projects and mangroves orchards for the participants. He appreciated the prompt action taken by EPA Punjab by forwarding a report to Sindh EPA. However, he suggested constitution of a joint team to visit the area. He expressed his serious concern about the non-serious attitude of Federal Secretary MOCC, Secretary Environment Balochistan and Sindh due to their absence in the meeting.

The following decisions were taken: minutes of the 3rd meeting at Karachi were approved unanimously by the commission. The participants unanimously agreed on a standstill arrangement under which all provinces of the country will adopt the NEQS. If any of the provinces wants to amend the NEQS, it shall consult the other provinces to rationalize the proposed changes within 180 days. The provinces through unanimous decision may further extend the consultation period. Thereafter, each province shall have a right to adopt its own EQS according to law and constitution. The secretary of commission will take opinion of Balochistan on it.

It was also decided that a committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of Director General EPA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with representations of all the provinces as members to work out formulation of uniform Environmental Quality Standards, standards for chip board industry and distillery/sugar industry and will submit report within six months.

The commission stressed upon the need of similar legislation in every province and federal government. The commission directed the EPD Punjab, MOCC and all other Provincial Environment Department to furnish one-page briefs regarding laws relating to plastic bags as federal and all other provinces have approved legislations for the use of Oxo-biodegrable Shopping Bags while Punjab has not so far considered the option.